Thursday Jan 13 2022
Jamie Lynn Spears 'went out of her way' to help Britney Spears: 'Biggest supporter'

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Jamie Lynn Spears claims she went out of her way to accommodate Britney Spears during and towards the end of her conservatorship.

Speaking to Good Morning America in a recent interview, the 30-year-old said, “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so.”

She added: “I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family,” she continued. “If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

Speaking further with host Juju Chang, Jamie Lynn said, “If she wanted to talk to other people, then I did [help]. I set that up.” 

“I even spoke to her previous legal team, and that did not end well in my favor.”

Talking about her role in the decision of conservatorship, Jamie Lynn responded, “It wasn’t about agreeing with the conservatorship. Everyone has a voice, and it should be heard.”

