Thursday Jan 13 2022
Dwayne Johnson gets dethroned by Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram Richlist

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Dwayne Johnson enjoyed the top most spot on Instagram Richlist by Hopper throughout 2020 but he couldn’t outshine the legendry footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo last year.

The outlet unveiled a compilation of the most prominent figures who hold enormous following on the social media platform and their posts are the source of notable share in their income.

From celebrities to influencers, industry’s big earners’ names were spotted on the list based on their per-post earning.

Previous year, The Rock secured the No.1 spot as each of his post on the Facebook-owned platform made $1,015,000.

However, the Jumanji actor could only earn $1,523,000 per post in 2021 while his followers on the platform has reached up to 289 million in comparison to 225 million in 2020.

This year, the Portuguese footballer has taken the lead on the list. Also known as CR7, the footballer has earned $1,604,000 per post throughout the year while his followers have also jumped up to 388 million.

2021 Instagram Richlist by Hopper
2021 Instagram Richlist by Hopper


