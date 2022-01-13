Lady Gaga is ‘beyond grateful’ for her SAG Award 2022 nomination for ‘House of Gucci’

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) nominations have been announced on Wednesday and several celebrities have expressed their gratitude for the honourable recognition.

Taking to Instagram, the glam queen Lady Gaga also revealed her excitement for being nominated for Ridley Scott’s high fashion drama film, House Of Gucci.

In her post, she penned down a note, expressing gratitude towards the film fraternity for recognizing her work. I am so beyond grateful to be nominated by the @sagawards for my performance in House of Gucci, for best ensemble, alongside Jared Leto for Best Supporting Actor,” she began.





Gaga and Leto are both double nominees for their work in the crime-drama film. Gaga has bagged nomination for female actor in a leading role; Leto for male actor in a supporting role.

“I have long dreamed of being an actress and studied from a young age because I was passionate and committed to storytelling through art. To be recognized by fellow actors touches my heart and is deeply meaningful that I would be included in this artistic community of brave imaginative humans,” A Star is Born actress continued in her post.

She concluded her note by saying, “Thank you so much and congratulations to all the other nominees as well as all the performers in films this year—you are all gifts to the world and I’m so honored to be in your company. feeling very emotional love you all so much.”

In House of Gucci, Gaga played Patrizia Reggiani, an ambitious outsider, who married into the family only to have her former spouse, played by Adam Driver, killed off. Leto portrays misunderstood designer Paolo Gucci.

The 2022 SAG Awards are to be held Feb. 27 and will be broadcast on TNT and TBS.