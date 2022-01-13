 
American TikToker dead after partner strangles him over video game

TikTok user Rory Teasley reportedly died after his partner strangled him during a fight over a video game
TikToker Rory Teasley has reportedly died after his partner of 10 years strangled him during a fight over a video game, reported The Daily Mail.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department, Teasley’s partner Docquen Jovo Watkins had called 911 on Thursday night to report an altercation between him and Teasley, 28.

After officers reached the apartment in Pontiac, Detroit suburb, Watkins, 31, told them that he had a fight with Teasley who was now ‘asleep’ on the couch.


However, the TikToker, whose handle is @too2pump4tv, was found unconscious and rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical officials, who say that he was ‘choked’ by Watkins, who fought with him over the game Overwatch.

Watkins has been charged with homicide and is currently being held without a bond till his January 18 court date, Oakland County Jail reported.

Teasley boasted more than 200,000 followers on his TikTok account where he had also amassed millions of views on his comedy and dance videos. 

