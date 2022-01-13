 
Thursday Jan 13 2022
Coachella 2022 line-up unveiled: Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles to headline

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

The official line-up for Coachella 2022 was unveiled on Wednesday, January 12. 

According to the announcement, Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles will headline the much-anticipated event.

The music and art festival is slated to kick off on April 15 and will carry till April 17, followed by back-to-back stage on April 22 to 24 in Los Angeles.

According to Variety, the headliners of the festival have been confirmed while Swedish House Mafia’s appearance is also expected.

The outlet reported that Styles is expected to drop new music before his maiden stage at the event.

The Watermelon Sugar singer has just wrapped up his tour which has been termed as the biggest North American tour by any major artists post pandemic.

Meanwhile, both West and Eilish have previously graced the stage of the festival in 2011 and 2019 respectively.

Other famed artists including Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Big Sean and Doja Cat will also seen at the event.


