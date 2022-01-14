 
Friday Jan 14 2022
Queen mentally prepared Andrew about his HRH title in private audience: Report

Friday Jan 14, 2022

Prince Andrew was personally informed that he is going to lose all his military titles and royal patronages by the Queen.

In a private audience this Thursday, Queen told her favourite son that he is going to fight his case against Virginia Giuffre as a private citizen and that he will no longer be known as His Royal Highness "in any official capacity", reports The Post.

The Duke of York drove for a special call from Royal Lodge to Windsor Castle on Thursday morning. During the audience, the monarch mentally-prepared son about his future in the royal family. 

The Post adds that Andrew is the fifth royal who is stopped from using HRH title. Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York, lost them after their divorces from Prince Charles and Prince Andrew. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle too, lost theirs after “Megxit” deal with the Queen.

