Zendaya pays heartfelt tribute to late Ronnie Spector; ‘a true rockstar’

Popular American actress Zendaya turned to her social media handle and penned down an emotional tribute for the late iconic singer Ronnie Spector on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram, the Dune starlet, who will be portraying the role of the Be My Baby singer in an upcoming biopic, posted a heartfelt note for the singer, following the tragic news of her death on Wednesday.

In the caption, the Euphoria star began saying, “This news just breaks my heart. To speak about her as if she’s not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life.”





“There’s not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through,” said the 25-year-old actress, who also expressed how grateful she was to have had the opportunity to know the Walking In the Rain singer.

“Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honours of my life,” she continued. “Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours. Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace.”

She further added, “There is absolutely nothing that could dim the light you cast. I admire you so much and am so grateful for the bond we share. You are a magical force of greatness and the world of music will never be the same.”

Zendaya concluded her note by saying that she wished everyone could have gotten the chance to know Spector before she lost her battle to cancer. The actress also expressed hopes her portrayal of the ’60s rocker does Spector “proud.”

“We celebrate your beautiful life and give you all the flowers you so rightfully deserve. Rest in great power Ronnie. I hope to make you proud,” she concluded.

Along with the tribute, Zendaya also posted a monochrome picture of Spector and another photo of herself taken with The Ronettes lead singer.

Spector died from “a brief battle with cancer” at the age of 78 on Wednesday.