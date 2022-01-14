 
Friday Jan 14 2022
Megan Fox’s ex-husband reacts to her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly

Friday Jan 14, 2022

Megan Fox has moved on from her failed marriage with Brian Austin Green and her ex-husband couldn't be happier for the actor who recently announced engagement to Machine Gun Kelly.

According to People, an insider revealed that Green holds no hard feelings against his ex-wife. “As long as they're both on the same page with the kids, he's good and happy for her,” the outlet quoted.

“They're strictly co-parents. He's got another woman that he's super into. He's entirely moved on," the source spilled.

The Transformers star parted ways with Green in May 2020, after almost 10 years of marriage.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor dropped a video of having found love in the Bad Things rapper who went down on one knee to propose Fox.

She captioned, “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes,” she expressed.

Megan Foxs Instagram post
