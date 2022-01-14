 
Friday Jan 14 2022
Arooj Aftab set to become first Pakistani to perform at Coachella music festival

Friday Jan 14, 2022

Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab will perform at Coachella alongside Harry Styles on April 15 and April 22
Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab is all set to perform at the esteemed arts and music festival Coachella 2022 which is being headlined by A-Listers Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Kanye West. 

The Mohabbat singer took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the Coachella lineup to break the news.

"See you Coachella both weekends and I am ready to partyyyyy," Arooj captioned the post. 


The announcement was met with much praise, with former Strings frontman Faisal Kapadia writing, "This is just too awesome," while Mahira Khan said, "Whaaaaatttttt! I wanna come!"

This is far from being Arooj's first international recognition; she is also nominated in the Best New Artist category at the upcoming Grammy Awards. 

