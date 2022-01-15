WhatsApp to have new option while sharing videos, images

A 3D printed WhatsApp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on introducing a new update through the Google Play Beta Program — bringing the version up to 2.22.3.5 — with some updates for Android, WABetaInfo reported.

The messaging platform, which has more than two billion users globally, is planning to roll out new features for the drawing editor, which have already been provided in the Android 2.22.3.5 update.

"The changes are under development, but we can give you a good preview of what will happen after installing a future update: WhatsApp is planning to add new different pencils to draw on your images and videos!" WABetaInfo said.

As you can see in the screenshot, there are 2 new pencils, bringing the total up to three.

Unfortunately, these new drawing tools are under development, and there is no date for the release to beta testers, WABetaInfo added.