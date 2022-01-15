 
Kanye West details why he punched man in LA: 'He had real attitude'

Kanye West is dishing real reason he struck a man to the ground in recent LA altercation.

Speaking to  Hollywood Unlocked in a recent interview, the Donda hitmaker shared that the guy was not a fan but a person trying to make money off his autographs. 

"So as far as the paparazzi goes, it wasn't a fan," he claimed, according to glimpse of the interview.

"It was 3 a.m. in front of the Warehouse. I'm saying, 'You don't know what I'm dealing with right now.' I just finished these two songs, I came from the studio," West said, adding: "And this dude, he just had this real attitude, like, 'What you gonna do? And see that?' Imma just tell you, that blue COVID mask ain't stop that knockout, you know what I'm saying?"

Kanye noted that the man was "taking autographs to make money on them. This is the same as the paparazzi, this is not a fan. This is someone who is using your image, who probably never listened to your songs."

In the TMZ altercation video, West was spotted shouting "get away from me" at a woman who told him, "I am your family."

"No! No, you were supposed to talk to her," West screamed at her.

The 44-year-old in the interview adds that 'her' in his statement was wife Kim Kardashian, with whom his cousin was supposed to discuss parental matters on behalf of the rapper.

"So I end up getting into an altercation with the guy that wanted to make money off of my autographs, then my cousin pulls up and she's talking to me," he continued. "I say, 'Give me a breather. Get away from me.' She is not taking accountability for the fact that she did not do what she was supposed to do, and that added to me being in a mood where I was like, 'I am not going to have this.'"

