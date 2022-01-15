 
Saturday Jan 15 2022
Hate for PSL 6 anthem a distant memory, as Naseebo Lal greeted warmly by legend Abida Parveen

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

A video of Chaap Tilak Sab singer Abida Perveen and the Groove Mera crooner Naseebo Lal warmly greeting each other before a singing session has gone viral on the internet, a measure of how far the latter has come since she was heavily trolled last year for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem.

The PSL 2021 track was heavily criticised by many people, with former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar going so far as to say that his kids are "scared" of it.

The viral video shows Abida Parveen entering the studio and while passing by Naseebo Lal, stopping to lovingly kiss her hand.

Lal quickly gets up to hug Parveen and the two were seen locked in an embrace for several moments.

Fans were bowled over by the display of humility and respect on both singers' part.

"Respect. What a banger to start Coke Studio with," journalist Amber Rahim Shamsi wrote.

"So many people looked down upon Naseebo, trolled her for the PSL anthem. Abida ji is teaching everyone how it’s done," said journalist Maria Memon, calling the moment "so powerful".

The 14th edition of the highly-anticipated musical show, Coke Studio, premiered with an iconic track Tu Jhoom, featuring music maestro Abida Parveen and Punjabi artist Naseebo Lal.

The latest track has already left fans spellbound with the amazing music production by Xulfi and dynamic performance by the two music icons.

Watch and listen here:

Coke Studio

As we start on this new journey, we ask you to celebrate life.#TuJhoom #SoundOfTheNation#RealMagic #CokeStudio14Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3A0p9Bf C...


