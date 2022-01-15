 
Prince Andrew to receive special medal from Queen despite sex scandal: Report

Prince Andrew might have lost his military titles and royal privileges amid destructive sex scandal, but he will still get a special accolade from the Queen.

On the monarch's Platinum Jubilee, the 95-year-old is set to award the Duke of York and other family members with unique medals.

As a Falklands veteran, Andrew is eligible for the medal over his years of service to The Crown, reports Express.co.uk.  The Queen will give the same medal to immediate and some other relatives as a souvenir of her 70 years on the throne.

She buys the family ones herself and in Andrew’s case it is “purely commemorative”, a royal source said.

Apart from the Duke, crews, prison staff and some Armed Forces members will also receive 400,000 medals on their public service.  

