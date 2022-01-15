 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Julia Fox ‘loves’ Kanye West’s new song, dissing Pete Davidson: reports

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

Julia Fox ‘loves’ Kanye West’s new song, dissing Pete Davidson: reports
Julia Fox ‘loves’ Kanye West’s new song, dissing Pete Davidson: reports

Kanye West’s new ladylove, Julia Fox reportedly has no problem with the rapper’s new song which allegedly ‘threatens’ Pete Davidson.

According to Page Six, the Uncut Gems actor is refraining from judging the scathing lyrics of the song, My Life Was Never Eazy.

Quoting its source, the outlet revealed, “Obviously she hopes this doesn’t cause more drama for Ye, but he’s an artist and this is how he chooses to express himself and she can’t judge that.” The outlet also reported that the actor ‘loves’ the new track.

Earlier, the outlet reported that a snippet from the song was leaked on Friday in which the Flashing Lights song-maker can be heard rapping, “God saved me from that crash. Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s (expletive).”

This comes two days after the rapper lost composure and punched a fan in Los Angeles. 

Opening up on the altercation, West told Hollywood Unlocked that the person was not his fan.

“This is not a fan. This is someone who is using your image, who probably never listened to your songs,” he said.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew forces Queen to defend Crown ‘at all costs’

Prince Andrew forces Queen to defend Crown ‘at all costs’
'Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson re-marriage 'important than ever' amid sex scandal'

'Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson re-marriage 'important than ever' amid sex scandal'
Cristiano Ronaldo pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez 'dreamt' of having lots of children

Cristiano Ronaldo pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez 'dreamt' of having lots of children
Comedian Bob Saget laid to rest in private memorial service on Friday

Comedian Bob Saget laid to rest in private memorial service on Friday
Kanye West gets called out by animal rights organisation, Here’s why

Kanye West gets called out by animal rights organisation, Here’s why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'video-called' Kate on 40th birthday: Report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'video-called' Kate on 40th birthday: Report
Kanye West details why he punched man in LA: 'He had real attitude'

Kanye West details why he punched man in LA: 'He had real attitude'
Alec Baldwin 'voluntarily' hands over phone in Rust investigation

Alec Baldwin 'voluntarily' hands over phone in Rust investigation
HYBE releases BTS’ webtoon ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’

HYBE releases BTS’ webtoon ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’
Britney Spears furious at 'crazy lies' told by Jamie Lynn, denies knife story

Britney Spears furious at 'crazy lies' told by Jamie Lynn, denies knife story
Kanye West’s new diss track raps about ‘beating’ Pete Davidson?

Kanye West’s new diss track raps about ‘beating’ Pete Davidson?
Kanye West confesses reason behind new house across Kim Kardashian

Kanye West confesses reason behind new house across Kim Kardashian

Latest

view all