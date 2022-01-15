Julia Fox ‘loves’ Kanye West’s new song, dissing Pete Davidson: reports

Kanye West’s new ladylove, Julia Fox reportedly has no problem with the rapper’s new song which allegedly ‘threatens’ Pete Davidson.

According to Page Six, the Uncut Gems actor is refraining from judging the scathing lyrics of the song, My Life Was Never Eazy.

Quoting its source, the outlet revealed, “Obviously she hopes this doesn’t cause more drama for Ye, but he’s an artist and this is how he chooses to express himself and she can’t judge that.” The outlet also reported that the actor ‘loves’ the new track.

Earlier, the outlet reported that a snippet from the song was leaked on Friday in which the Flashing Lights song-maker can be heard rapping, “God saved me from that crash. Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s (expletive).”

This comes two days after the rapper lost composure and punched a fan in Los Angeles.

Opening up on the altercation, West told Hollywood Unlocked that the person was not his fan.

“This is not a fan. This is someone who is using your image, who probably never listened to your songs,” he said.