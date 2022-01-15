 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Dave Chappelle says he regrets not responding to Bob Saget’s last text

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

Dave Chappelle says he regrets not responding to Bob Saget’s last text
Dave Chappelle says he regrets not responding to Bob Saget’s last text

Stand-up comedian and actor, Dave Chappelle on Thursday revealed that the he didn't respond to Bob Saget’s last message.

The comedian took stage for a stand-up performance in West Hollywood, California. During his performance he recalled the late Full House star who passed away earlier this week.

Chappelle said, “Man he just texted me and I saw the text yesterday and I never texted him back ’cause I was just busy,” quoted TMZ.

“Yeah it happens. I’m just saying this to remind you; these moments are precious and when I come out at night, I’m not just hanging out. I’m making memories. (Expletive), when I go out at night, I’m making history,” he added.

The comedian also told that he will attend Saget’s funeral on Friday to “go lay (his) comrade to rest”.

The late actor was found dead in a hotel room on Sunday at the age of 65. 

Authorities have not confirmed the cause of his death yet, stating, “the cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth removed Prince Andrew’s titles after discussions with Charles, William

Queen Elizabeth removed Prince Andrew’s titles after discussions with Charles, William
Kim Kardashian likes Julia Fox being 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ fan

Kim Kardashian likes Julia Fox being 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ fan

Kim Kardashian security 'stopped' Kanye West from entering home with North

Kim Kardashian security 'stopped' Kanye West from entering home with North
Prince Andrew forces Queen to defend Crown ‘at all costs’

Prince Andrew forces Queen to defend Crown ‘at all costs’
Julia Fox ‘loves’ Kanye West’s new song, dissing Pete Davidson: reports

Julia Fox ‘loves’ Kanye West’s new song, dissing Pete Davidson: reports
Prince Andrew to receive special medal from Queen despite sex scandal: Report

Prince Andrew to receive special medal from Queen despite sex scandal: Report
'Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson re-marriage 'important than ever' amid sex scandal'

'Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson re-marriage 'important than ever' amid sex scandal'
Cristiano Ronaldo pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez 'dreamt' of having lots of children

Cristiano Ronaldo pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez 'dreamt' of having lots of children
Comedian Bob Saget laid to rest in private memorial service on Friday

Comedian Bob Saget laid to rest in private memorial service on Friday
Kanye West gets called out by animal rights organisation, Here’s why

Kanye West gets called out by animal rights organisation, Here’s why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'video-called' Kate on 40th birthday: Report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'video-called' Kate on 40th birthday: Report
Kanye West details why he punched man in LA: 'He had real attitude'

Kanye West details why he punched man in LA: 'He had real attitude'

Latest

view all