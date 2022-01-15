Dave Chappelle says he regrets not responding to Bob Saget’s last text

Stand-up comedian and actor, Dave Chappelle on Thursday revealed that the he didn't respond to Bob Saget’s last message.

The comedian took stage for a stand-up performance in West Hollywood, California. During his performance he recalled the late Full House star who passed away earlier this week.

Chappelle said, “Man he just texted me and I saw the text yesterday and I never texted him back ’cause I was just busy,” quoted TMZ.

“Yeah it happens. I’m just saying this to remind you; these moments are precious and when I come out at night, I’m not just hanging out. I’m making memories. (Expletive), when I go out at night, I’m making history,” he added.

The comedian also told that he will attend Saget’s funeral on Friday to “go lay (his) comrade to rest”.

The late actor was found dead in a hotel room on Sunday at the age of 65.

Authorities have not confirmed the cause of his death yet, stating, “the cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete.”