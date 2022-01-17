 
Monday Jan 17 2022
Prince Harry's latest move seen as 'perfect excuse' for Meghan to avoid visiting UK

Monday Jan 17, 2022

Prince Harrys latest move seen as perfect excuse for Meghan to avoid visiting UK

Royal experts feel vindicated by a statement issued by Prince Harry's legal representative who said  lack of police protection stop the Duke and his family from coming to the UK

"I've been saying for a year that Meghan Markle will never return to the UK. This is the perfect excuse," said a senior royal journalist commenting on the report that Prince Harry has applied for the judicial review of Home Department's decision not to allow him to personally pay for his security in the UK.

Commenting on the report, senior royal author and commentator Angela Levin said,"It certainly gets Meghan out of coming over for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations."

She said it would be "Interesting to see if Harry is brave enough to come on his own".

