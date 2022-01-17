 
entertainment
Monday Jan 17 2022
Monday Jan 17, 2022

Eminem references Obama family in his first song of 2022

Eminem references the Obama family in his first song of 2022 on Cordae’s “Parables (Remix).”

 “I was painfully shy, now I’m proud of myself / Like Obama’s kids, I came outta my shell (Michelle),” he raps.

"Parables (Remix),” appears on the Cordae’s sophomore album From a Birds Eye View. On his spitfire verse, the Detroit rapper takes shots at Tekashi.


Talking about getting last-minute verse from the "Lose Yourself" rapper ,  Cordae said during an interview that “It was definitely some last-minute alley-oops and buzzer beaters. So I appreciate bro for sending through that buzz beater,” he said while acknowledging Em’s influence.


