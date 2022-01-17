Youth biggest resource of Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the inauguration ceremony of Pakistan Digital City Special Technology Zone in Haripur on January 17, 2022. — Screengrab

HARIPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that since Pakistan is one of the only two countries in the world with the majority of its population under the age of 25, the country's youth is its biggest resource.

The premier was speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the Pakistan Digital City Special Technology Zone in Haripur.

"I have full faith that countries develop because of educational institutions," the premier said.



"The more we invest in technology the more this will benefit Pakistan," he said, adding that the reason Pakistan lags behind other developing countries is that it did not focus on education.





