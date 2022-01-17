 
SHC orders action against illegal parking mafia

Sindh High Court (SHC). — PPI/File
  • Justice Iqbal Kalhoro of SHC hears petition against illegal fee collectors.
  • Court expresses outrage against mafia and decides to take strict measures against it.
  • "There are people who charge illegal parking fee and these activities are controlled by hooligans”, says Justice Kalhoro.

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday has ordered strict action against mafia charging parking fees illegally, Geo News reported.

Justice Iqbal Kalhoro of the SHC heard a petition against illegal fee collectors, while officials from District Municipal Corporation (DMC) appeared before the court, per the report.

The court expressed outrage against the mafia and decided to take strict measures against it.

Justice Kalhoro said that there are people who "charge illegal parking fees in different places and these activities are controlled by hooligans”.

“These people harass citizens if they don’t have Rs20 to give. Why doesn’t anyone take actions against them?” he asked, adding that neither the police consider this as their problem nor do traffic wardens.

According to the report, the court censured the DMC for not issuing a notification regarding parking fees.

The court ordered the counsels of the parties to present before the court with preparation and adjourned the hearing till January 31.  

