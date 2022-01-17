 
AFP

At least 12 killed in Afghan earthquake: district official

AFP

Image showing a map of Afghanistan pinpointing the epicentre of the quake— AFP/Flle
  • The shallow quake was magnitude 5.3, according to the US Geological Survey.
  • Victims died when roofs of their residential houses collapsed in Qadis district.
  • "Several people were also injured in today's earthquake," official says.

HERAT: At least 12 people were killed after an earthquake hit western Afghanistan on Monday, an official said.

The victims died when roofs of their residential houses collapsed in Qadis district in the western province of Badghis, district governor Mohammad Saleh Purdel told AFP.

The shallow quake was magnitude 5.3, according to the US Geological Survey.

"Several people were also injured in today's earthquake," Purdel said, adding that the victims included women and children.

Afghanistan is already in the grip of a humanitarian disaster, worsened by the Taliban takeover of the country in August when Western countries froze international aid and access to assets held abroad.

Qadis is one of the areas worst affected by a devastating drought, benefiting little from international aid in the past 20 years.

The country is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

Earthquakes can cause significant damage to poorly built homes and buildings in impoverished Afghanistan.

In 2015, nearly 280 people were killed when a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake centred in the mountain range ripped across South Asia, with the bulk of the deaths in Pakistan.

In that disaster, 12 young Afghan girls were crushed to death in a stampede as they tried to flee their shaking school building.

