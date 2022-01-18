 
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
Pakistan in close contact with UAE authorities about killing of national: FO

Two guards stand outside Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, Pakistan. — AFP
  • Fire in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi, results in killing and injuring people, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
  • “Pakistani Embassy is in close contact with UAE authorities to get more details regarding the incident," per MoFA.
  • On Monday, three people were killed and six wounded when three fuel tanker trucks exploded in industrial Musaffah, per reports. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Monday said that the Pakistani embassy in Abu Dhabi is in close contact with the authorities in Abu Dhabi regarding the killing of a Pakistani national in a fire incident. 

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the Pakistani embassy in Abu Dhabi has been informed by the Abu Dhabi Police about the death of a Pakistani man.

Three people were killed and six wounded when three fuel tanker trucks exploded in the industrial Musaffah area near storage facilities of oil firm ADNOC, state news agency WAM said. It said those killed were two Indians and a Pakistani.

"Initial investigations found parts of a small plane that could possibly be a drone at both sites that could have caused the explosion and the fire," Abu Dhabi police said in a statement, adding there was no "significant damage".

The Houthi movement, which is battling a Saudi-led coalition that includes the UAE, has frequently launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia but has claimed few such attacks on the UAE, mostly denied by Emirati authorities.

With input from Reuters.

