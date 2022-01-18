 
Nicole Kidman spills she and hubby Keith Urban never graduated from high school

Nicole Kidman is one of the most well-acclaimed actors is Hollywood as she has won over million hearts with her stunning performance and she achieved the huge success without even completing her high school.

During her appearance on KIIS FM, the 54-year-old actor talked to the host Kyle Sandilands to reflect on her remarkable career.

While talking about her early career struggles, Kidman revealed that she never continued her studies after class 11.

“I haven't got what it takes to be an actor. I don't have the brains, I didn't even finish year 10, I can't intake all that rubbish,” said the Big Little Lies actor in an interview aired on Tuesday.

“I didn't finish Year 11 and I somehow got there, are we allowed to say that?” she added.

She also surprised fans when she spilled that her husband Keith Urban also didn’t finish Year 10.

“I don't think Keith finished Year 10 either. But we shouldn't be putting that out there, it's not a good promotion,” she added.

The Undoing actor also shared that her first gig was as an usherette at Sydney’s Capitol Theatre which brought her ‘bit of cash’ and the experience of being in a theatre.  

