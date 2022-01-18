Jason Momoa takes off wedding band after announcing split with Lisa Bonet

 
Jason Momoa was seen not wearing his wedding band amidst his first appearance after announcing his split with wife of four year, Lisa Bonet last week.

The Aquaman actor was spotted in parking lot of a super-mart in Los Angeles on Monday, January 17, reported Daily Mail.

Maintaining a low profile, the 42-year-old actor covered his face with a mask and sunglasses.

The Game of Thrones alum donned a casual outfit, featuring a black T-shirt and black jeans. 

The former couple shared the shocking news with fans last week. Taking to Instagram, Momoa shared a joint statement, stating, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.

"And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," it added.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"

The former couple tied the knot in October 2017, after dating since 2004.

