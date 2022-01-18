Prince Andrew’s ex Lady Victoria makes startling revelations, says Maxwell used her as 'bait'

Lady Victoria, daughter of the 6th marquess of Bristol and Prince Andrew's former love interest, has revealed that Maxwell used her as "bait" to entertain Epstein's friends.

Prince Andrew's ex revealed Ghislaine went 'fishing' for Epstein to find girls to 'entertain' his powerful friends but told Lorraine that Maxwell is a 'scapegoat'.

The 44-year-old socialite said the convicted paedo "kind of sat back and sort of waited for her to sort of go fishing" for girls. Victoria, in an ITV documentary, revealed she was "really young and naïve" when met the pair 20 years ago.



"Jeffrey was really the frontman and Ghislaine was the accomplice. It was kind of like a Batman and Robin, and they were a double act. I don't think Jeffrey could have done any of it without Ghislaine," she said in a clip released to the MailOnline ahead of tonight's airing of the "Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile" documentary.

To a question from Presenter Ranvir Singh, former 'It Girl' responded as saying: "I think he [Maxwell] just kind of sat back and sort of waited for her to sort of go fishing and go find however many girls were needed, you know, to entertain his friends. I think I was pretty much used as bait."



"You know, looking back at, you know I was really young and naïve, and she's entertaining these, you know, big businessmen. So I didn't realise it of course at the time, but looking back..."

Maxwell was convicted of facilitating the sexual abuse of minors by her former partner, Epstein, last month on December 29. She faces 65 years in prison, meaning she could spend the rest of her life behind bars.

The Duke of York will be bracing for fresh claims in the documentary - which is due to air on ITV at 9pm tonight.

Lady Victoria, who appeared on ITV's Lorraine, insisted the 'very private' Maxwell was a 'victim' of Epstein. The socialite has previously said she had no clue what they had been secretly up to.