Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell's 'intimate' relationship unearthed by ex palace aide

Prince Andrew has allegedly shared a close relationship with disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

As more revelations unfold, the latest one comes from a former royal protection, Paul Page, who has suggested that the pair have enjoyed an “intimate relationship” as they would regularly party and travel together.

Recalling their relationship, Page said that the duo were so close that Maxwell once frequented the palace four times in one day.

He said: "From the way she was allowed to enter and exit the Palace at will, we suspected that she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew.

"A colleague of mine remembers her coming in [to the Palace] four times in one day, from the morning to the evening.

"She kept coming in and out, in and out."

Meanwhile, banker Euan Rellie, who was friends with Maxwell at university, said that the pair had dated in the past.

"She described Andrew as being her friend, not Jeffery’s,” he said in a new ITV documentary.

"I got the sense that Prince Andrew and Ghislaine had probably been girlfriend and boyfriend in the past.

"They had an easy warmth around each other.”