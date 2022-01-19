 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell's 'intimate' relationship unearthed by ex palace aide

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwells intimate relationship unearthed by ex palace aide

Prince Andrew has allegedly shared a close relationship with disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

As more revelations unfold, the latest one comes from a former royal protection, Paul Page, who has suggested that the pair have enjoyed an “intimate relationship” as they would regularly party and travel together.

Recalling their relationship, Page said that the duo were so close that Maxwell once frequented the palace four times in one day. 

He said: "From the way she was allowed to enter and exit the Palace at will, we suspected that she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew.

"A colleague of mine remembers her coming in [to the Palace] four times in one day, from the morning to the evening.

"She kept coming in and out, in and out."

Meanwhile, banker Euan Rellie, who was friends with Maxwell at university, said that the pair had dated in the past. 

"She described Andrew as being her friend, not Jeffery’s,” he said in a new ITV documentary. 

"I got the sense that Prince Andrew and Ghislaine had probably been girlfriend and boyfriend in the past.

"They had an easy warmth around each other.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew deletes, limits social media accounts after losing royal titles

Prince Andrew deletes, limits social media accounts after losing royal titles
Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her diamond engagement ring

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her diamond engagement ring
Prince Harry could inherit Prince Andrew's Duke of York title

Prince Harry could inherit Prince Andrew's Duke of York title
'Ellen's Game of Games' cancelled by NBC after four seasons

'Ellen's Game of Games' cancelled by NBC after four seasons
Keanu Reeves 'embarrassed' by his money, wants to share with others

Keanu Reeves 'embarrassed' by his money, wants to share with others
Prince Harry looking for more 'toys' to throw out of his 'pram': 'Narcissism'

Prince Harry looking for more 'toys' to throw out of his 'pram': 'Narcissism'
Filmmaker and Kung fu master Checkley Sin wants to run Hong Kong as leadership race looms

Filmmaker and Kung fu master Checkley Sin wants to run Hong Kong as leadership race looms
Prince Harry should 'nicely' ask Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to lend him security

Prince Harry should 'nicely' ask Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to lend him security
Julia Fox to become Madonna's close friend Debi Mazar in biopic

Julia Fox to become Madonna's close friend Debi Mazar in biopic
Influential fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley passes away at age of 73

Influential fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley passes away at age of 73
Prince Charles ‘desperate’ to spend quality time with Lilibet, Archie

Prince Charles ‘desperate’ to spend quality time with Lilibet, Archie
92-year-old Malawian music legend becomes a social media star

92-year-old Malawian music legend becomes a social media star

Latest

view all