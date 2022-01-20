 
health
Thursday Jan 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan records second highest daily COVID-19 case count since pandemic started in 2020

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

— AFP/File
— AFP/File

  • Pakistan records 6,808 fresh COVID-19 infections as Omicron variant spikes cases.
  • Positivity rate reaches nine-month high to 11.55%, NCOC stats show.
  • Active cases shoot up to 51,094 from 44,717 in last 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 6,808 new COVID-19 cases, the second-highest daily case count since the coronavirus pandemic started in 2020, official figures showed Thursday morning, as the country witnesses a rapid rise in infections due to the Omicron variant.

The highest daily toll was recorded on June 13, 2020, when the country reported 6,825 coronavirus cases, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed.

The positivity rate in the country jumped to a nine-month high Thursday morning as the infection rate was reported at 11.55% after 58,943 tests were conducted, the NCOC's data showed.

Read more: Which cities are facing restrictions because of COVID positivity above 10%?

The active cases, too, shot up and now stand at 51,094 from just 44,717 in the last 24 hours, official figures showed, with total deaths standing at 29,042 after five more people succumbed to the virus.

Major cities with positivity higher than 10%

  • Karachi — 41%
  • Muzaffarabad — 25%
  • Hyderabad — 17.27%
  • Islamabad — 15.37%
  • Lahore — 14.25%
  • Rawalpindi — 12.75%
  • Peshawar — 11.20%

New guidelines

The NCOC had on Wednesday finally issued revised coronavirus guidelines and SOPs for the education, restaurant, entertainment, and other sectors as Pakistan struggles to contain the spread of the Omicron variant.

The forum had decided that indoor weddings, dining, and gatherings will be banned in cities and districts with an infection rate higher than 10%. The schools in such cities and districts will remain open, with "staggered" classes for children under 12 years.

As a result of the rising cases, the NCOC also lowered the crowd attendance for Pakistan Super League (PSL) from 100% to 25% for Karachi-leg matches, while children under the age of 12 have been barred from the stadium.

More From Health:

COVID-19 tightens grip over Karachi as positivity rate crosses 40% again

COVID-19 tightens grip over Karachi as positivity rate crosses 40% again
After IHC reinstatement, Tariq Banuri re-assumes charge as HEC chairman

After IHC reinstatement, Tariq Banuri re-assumes charge as HEC chairman
Pakistan's economic woes cast doubt on PTI govt's fate

Pakistan's economic woes cast doubt on PTI govt's fate
Natural immunity more potent than vaccines during US Delta wave: study

Natural immunity more potent than vaccines during US Delta wave: study
Govt sets eyes on amending laws governing criminal cases

Govt sets eyes on amending laws governing criminal cases
Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Sarina Isa demands chairman NAB to take action against Farogh Naseem, Shahzad Akbar

Sarina Isa demands chairman NAB to take action against Farogh Naseem, Shahzad Akbar

PM turns down possibility of imposing lockdown despite surge in COVID cases

PM turns down possibility of imposing lockdown despite surge in COVID cases

Which cities are facing restrictions because of COVID positivity above 10%?

Which cities are facing restrictions because of COVID positivity above 10%?
Punjab govt suspends 15 officials over negligence in Murree tragedy

Punjab govt suspends 15 officials over negligence in Murree tragedy
Govt mandates passengers' CNIC numbers to be printed on domestic airline tickets

Govt mandates passengers' CNIC numbers to be printed on domestic airline tickets
Islamabad harassment case: Female victim tells court she's being 'pressurised' to pursue case

Islamabad harassment case: Female victim tells court she's being 'pressurised' to pursue case

Latest

view all