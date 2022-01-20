Robert Pattinson to star in ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho’s next project?

Parasite director, Bong Joon-ho is reportedly trying to rope Robert Pattinson in for his next film, based on Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel Mickey7.

According to Deadline, the well-acclaimed South Korean filmmaker and The Batman star is in talks for the untitled, sci-fi movie.

The movie will be reportedly inspired by the upcoming book however sources hint that Joon-ho’s version might be different.

The soon-to-release novel revolves around the story of a man who is sent to colonize an ice world, called Niflheim.

The character, explained as an ‘expendable employee’, carries out tasks that are ‘too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories intact.'

The novel is slated to unveil in February 2022.

Meanwhile, it was also shared that the filmmaker got ‘attached’ to the story immediately after he read the book’s manuscript.