 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Robert Pattinson to star in ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho’s next project?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

Robert Pattinson to star in ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho’s next project?
Robert Pattinson to star in ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho’s next project?

Parasite director, Bong Joon-ho is reportedly trying to rope Robert Pattinson in for his next film, based on Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel Mickey7.

According to Deadline, the well-acclaimed South Korean filmmaker and The Batman star is in talks for the untitled, sci-fi movie.

The movie will be reportedly inspired by the upcoming book however sources hint that Joon-ho’s version might be different.

The soon-to-release novel revolves around the story of a man who is sent to colonize an ice world, called Niflheim.

The character, explained as an ‘expendable employee’, carries out tasks that are ‘too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories intact.'

The novel is slated to unveil in February 2022.

Meanwhile, it was also shared that the filmmaker got ‘attached’ to the story immediately after he read the book’s manuscript. 

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian mourning end of 'fairytale' life with mother Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian mourning end of 'fairytale' life with mother Kris Jenner
EXO singer Chen welcomes second child, fans shower wishes over K-pop idol

EXO singer Chen welcomes second child, fans shower wishes over K-pop idol
Britney Spears accuses 'selfish' sister for dyeing hair like rival Christina Aguilera

Britney Spears accuses 'selfish' sister for dyeing hair like rival Christina Aguilera
Kim Kardashian thinks family is 'sacred', mad at Kanye West for making it a 'circus'

Kim Kardashian thinks family is 'sacred', mad at Kanye West for making it a 'circus'
Alec Baldwin sued by family of Marine killed in Afghanistan

Alec Baldwin sued by family of Marine killed in Afghanistan
Queen Elizabeth avoiding meeting with Boris Johnson?

Queen Elizabeth avoiding meeting with Boris Johnson?
Meghan Markle, Harry likely to skip Prince Philip's memorial over security: report

Meghan Markle, Harry likely to skip Prince Philip's memorial over security: report
Prince Andrew High School to get a new name

Prince Andrew High School to get a new name
Jon Stewart to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Jon Stewart to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz shunning Victoria's designer range for wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz shunning Victoria's designer range for wedding
Queen rejected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'inappropriate' request

Queen rejected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'inappropriate' request

Latest

view all