Thursday Jan 20 2022
Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson reacts to Kanye West’s threat to ‘beat him up’

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

Kim Kardashian's new beau Pete Davidson has found Kanye West’s so-called threat to ‘beat him up’ pretty ‘hilarious’.

The 44-year old rapper's song, which leaked online last week, featured Kanye saying he was ‘saved’ from his 2002 car crash ‘just so [he] can beat Pete Davidson’s[ ]. However, Pete took the alleged threat as totally hilarious: 

‘Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it,’ an insider told Page Six.

Kanye's so-called threat seemingly went in vain as there’s no love lost between Pete and Kim who are fully enjoying their new romantic journey.

It seems that Kanye's move has actually brought Kim and Pete closer as they have taken their romance a new high.  

The comedian has struck up a romance with the reality star following her appearance on SNL in October. Since then, they’ve been inseparable with dates in Pete’s hometown of Staten Island and exotic trips abroad as they even feel comfortable enough with each other.

Kim is also teasing Kanye with her steamy beach pics with Pete Davidson from their romantic getaway to show that the comedian is not sweating at all despite the rapper's threat.

