Prince Andrew receives a financial blow

Friday Jan 21 2022
Friday Jan 21, 2022

A company controlled by Prince Andrew has plunged into £200,000 debt, according to a report in mailplus.

Prince Andrew, is listed as having ‘significant influence or control over the trustees of a trust’ using the name HRH Andrew Inverness. The use of the name Inverness, which stems from his title Earl of Inverness, led to concern that he was attempting to avoid scrutiny over his involvement.

Prince Andrew was recently stripped of his military titles and royal privileges after he was accused of rapping a girl.

Prince Andrew is prepare for the shocking possibility that he could have to pay off his sexual assault accuser.

