 
entertainment
Friday Jan 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton mocked by Sussex fans for copying Meghan Markle: 'Kopy Kate'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 21, 2022

Kate Middleton mocked by Sussex fans for copying Meghan Markle: Kopy Kate

Kate Middleton is receiving flak for 'copying' Meghan Markle's outfit during her latest visit to Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire with Prince William.

Kate, who donned a long beige coat with a brown turtle neck for the day, was mocked for 'buying' Meghan Markle's coats to gain popularity.  

"She bought all #MeghanMarkles coats," wrote one Twitter user.

"Kopy Kate in her Kopy Koats. No more Coat dresses for Kitty," mocked another Sussex admirer.

 "But woman only started wearing this when the non protocol sis in law came on the scene. Kitty wears coat dresses," added another.

In September, Meghan Markle donned a similar outfit during her New York visit with Prince Harry. 

More From Entertainment:

Julia Fox gushes over Kanye West’s son Saint

Julia Fox gushes over Kanye West’s son Saint
Watch: Prince William jokes 'no more' kids as Kate Middleton holds little baby

Watch: Prince William jokes 'no more' kids as Kate Middleton holds little baby
Squid Game 'universe' has just begun, says Netflix CEO

Squid Game 'universe' has just begun, says Netflix CEO
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spend 'every waking second' together

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spend 'every waking second' together
Pete Davidson compares himself to a ‘diamond in the trash’ amid Kim Kardashian romance

Pete Davidson compares himself to a ‘diamond in the trash’ amid Kim Kardashian romance
‘Scream’ director spills sneaky cameos from former cast members in 5th film

‘Scream’ director spills sneaky cameos from former cast members in 5th film
Queen Elizabeth ‘shocked and saddened’ by impact of volcanic eruption in Tonga

Queen Elizabeth ‘shocked and saddened’ by impact of volcanic eruption in Tonga
Britney Spears apologised for outburst in private text message, says Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney Spears apologised for outburst in private text message, says Jamie Lynn Spears
Adele drops dewy-eyed video amid postponement of Las Vegas residency

Adele drops dewy-eyed video amid postponement of Las Vegas residency
Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth

Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth
Pamela Anderson divorces 5th husband, bodyguard Dan Hayhusrt

Pamela Anderson divorces 5th husband, bodyguard Dan Hayhusrt
Camila Cabello calls ex Shawn Mendes 'wildcat' on his new Instagram video: Watch

Camila Cabello calls ex Shawn Mendes 'wildcat' on his new Instagram video: Watch

Latest

view all