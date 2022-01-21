Kate Middleton mocked by Sussex fans for copying Meghan Markle: 'Kopy Kate'

Kate Middleton is receiving flak for 'copying' Meghan Markle's outfit during her latest visit to Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire with Prince William.

Kate, who donned a long beige coat with a brown turtle neck for the day, was mocked for 'buying' Meghan Markle's coats to gain popularity.

"She bought all #MeghanMarkles coats," wrote one Twitter user.

"Kopy Kate in her Kopy Koats. No more Coat dresses for Kitty," mocked another Sussex admirer.

"But woman only started wearing this when the non protocol sis in law came on the scene. Kitty wears coat dresses," added another.

In September, Meghan Markle donned a similar outfit during her New York visit with Prince Harry.

