 
entertainment
Friday Jan 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner is ‘effortlessly’ in love with beau Devin Booker: spills source

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 21, 2022

Kendall Jenner is ‘effortlessly’ in love with beau Devin Booker: spills source
Kendall Jenner is ‘effortlessly’ in love with beau Devin Booker: spills source

Kendall Jenner is looking forward to cherish her relationship with beau Devin Booker as the lovebirds are reportedly in ‘great space’.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source close to couple shared that they both are ‘effortlessly’ enjoying their time together.

The outlet, while quoting its source shared, “Kendall and Devin are in a really great space. They get along so seamlessly and have really fallen hard for one another.”

“It's serious for sure. They love that they can genuinely be themselves around each other. It takes no effort and things are easy. They both love that,” it added.

Meanwhile, the NBA player has also created a good impression on the supermodel’s family as the insider shared that Kardashian-Jenner clan thinks Booker is ‘super talented’.

Recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a glimpse of her love-filled moments on Instagram as she stepped in the new year together with her beau.

 
Kendall Jenner is ‘effortlessly’ in love with beau Devin Booker: spills source


More From Entertainment:

Here's how Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader managed to keep their romance out of spotlight

Here's how Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader managed to keep their romance out of spotlight

Julia Fox gushes over Kanye West’s son Saint

Julia Fox gushes over Kanye West’s son Saint
Kate Middleton mocked by Sussex fans for copying Meghan Markle: 'Kopy Kate'

Kate Middleton mocked by Sussex fans for copying Meghan Markle: 'Kopy Kate'
Watch: Prince William jokes 'no more' kids as Kate Middleton holds little baby

Watch: Prince William jokes 'no more' kids as Kate Middleton holds little baby
Squid Game 'universe' has just begun, says Netflix CEO

Squid Game 'universe' has just begun, says Netflix CEO
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spend 'every waking second' together

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spend 'every waking second' together
Pete Davidson compares himself to a ‘diamond in the trash’ amid Kim Kardashian romance

Pete Davidson compares himself to a ‘diamond in the trash’ amid Kim Kardashian romance
‘Scream’ director spills sneaky cameos from former cast members in 5th film

‘Scream’ director spills sneaky cameos from former cast members in 5th film
Queen Elizabeth ‘shocked and saddened’ by impact of volcanic eruption in Tonga

Queen Elizabeth ‘shocked and saddened’ by impact of volcanic eruption in Tonga
Britney Spears apologised for outburst in private text message, says Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney Spears apologised for outburst in private text message, says Jamie Lynn Spears
Adele drops dewy-eyed video amid postponement of Las Vegas residency

Adele drops dewy-eyed video amid postponement of Las Vegas residency
Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth

Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth

Latest

view all