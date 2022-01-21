Kendall Jenner is ‘effortlessly’ in love with beau Devin Booker: spills source

Kendall Jenner is looking forward to cherish her relationship with beau Devin Booker as the lovebirds are reportedly in ‘great space’.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source close to couple shared that they both are ‘effortlessly’ enjoying their time together.

The outlet, while quoting its source shared, “Kendall and Devin are in a really great space. They get along so seamlessly and have really fallen hard for one another.”

“It's serious for sure. They love that they can genuinely be themselves around each other. It takes no effort and things are easy. They both love that,” it added.

Meanwhile, the NBA player has also created a good impression on the supermodel’s family as the insider shared that Kardashian-Jenner clan thinks Booker is ‘super talented’.

Recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a glimpse of her love-filled moments on Instagram as she stepped in the new year together with her beau.



