 
entertainment
Friday Jan 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Royals to 'be relieved' if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle miss Prince Phillip's memorial

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 21, 2022

File Footage 


The royal family is said to "breathe a sigh of relief" in the event Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not make it to Prince Philip’s memorial.

According to a royal expert Ingrid Seward, the family would not want the event to turn into "the Harry and Meghan show" after the Duke of Sussex was recently denied protection from Met officers even after offering to pay out of his own pocket.

Speaking to Fabulous, Ingrid said: "I think if they choose not to come then everyone will breathe a sigh of relief.

"It is thanks-giving for Prince Philip and we don't want it turning into the Harry and Meghan show."

As a result of the rejection, the Duke of Sussex released a statement insisting that he would not be able to return to the UK with his family if the necessary protection were not provided. 

A legal representative for Harry said in the statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK.

"In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”

More From Entertainment:

Dior designer Kim Jones speaks over gender-breaking fashion

Dior designer Kim Jones speaks over gender-breaking fashion

Camilla Parker Bowles may make cameo in crime drama TV series

Camilla Parker Bowles may make cameo in crime drama TV series

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's security row not 'black and white'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's security row not 'black and white'
Kelly Clarkson stuns with heartfelt cover of Sarah McLachlan’s ‘Adia’

Kelly Clarkson stuns with heartfelt cover of Sarah McLachlan’s ‘Adia’
Prince William likely to take on Queen's ways when taking throne

Prince William likely to take on Queen's ways when taking throne

Anti-Meghan Markle YouTube channels raked in £2.8 million over hate content

Anti-Meghan Markle YouTube channels raked in £2.8 million over hate content

Jamie Dornan says his daughters are 'obsessed' with 'Trolls World Tour'

Jamie Dornan says his daughters are 'obsessed' with 'Trolls World Tour'
Queen had 'grave concerns' for Kate Middleton before marrying Prince William

Queen had 'grave concerns' for Kate Middleton before marrying Prince William
'The Batman' is one of the longest superhero films with almost 3-hour-long runtime

'The Batman' is one of the longest superhero films with almost 3-hour-long runtime

Dakota Johnson claims Jesse Eisenberg ignored her on ‘The Social Network’ set

Dakota Johnson claims Jesse Eisenberg ignored her on ‘The Social Network’ set
‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74
Naomi Campbell pays heartfelt tribute to late Vogue editor André Leon Talley

Naomi Campbell pays heartfelt tribute to late Vogue editor André Leon Talley

Latest

view all