 
entertainment
Friday Jan 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson stuns with heartfelt cover of Sarah McLachlan’s ‘Adia’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 21, 2022

Kelly Clarkson stuns with heartfelt cover of Sarah McLachlan’s ‘Adia’
Kelly Clarkson stuns with heartfelt cover of Sarah McLachlan’s ‘Adia’

American singer Kelly Clarkson left he fans stunned as she delivered an emotional performance on Sarah McLachlan‘s 1997 icon song, Adia.

On Thursday, the American Idol star kicked off the new episode of her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, with a moving cover of McLachlan‘s song.

The singer’s stunning rendition of the audience garnered much praise from her fans and viewers.

Meanwhile, Clarkson had a major legal setback in a bid to get her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded soley to her, back in Dec. 2021.

The singer filed for divorce in June 2020, after nearly seven years of marriage.

Watch Clarkson’s rendition of Adia here.



More From Entertainment:

Prince William likely to take on Queen's ways when taking throne

Prince William likely to take on Queen's ways when taking throne

Anti-Meghan Markle YouTube channels raked in £2.8 million over hate content

Anti-Meghan Markle YouTube channels raked in £2.8 million over hate content

Jamie Dornan says his daughters are 'obsessed' with 'Trolls World Tour'

Jamie Dornan says his daughters are 'obsessed' with 'Trolls World Tour'
Queen had 'grave concerns' for Kate Middleton before marrying Prince William

Queen had 'grave concerns' for Kate Middleton before marrying Prince William
'The Batman' is one of the longest superhero films with almost 3-hour-long runtime

'The Batman' is one of the longest superhero films with almost 3-hour-long runtime

Dakota Johnson claims Jesse Eisenberg ignored her on ‘The Social Network’ set

Dakota Johnson claims Jesse Eisenberg ignored her on ‘The Social Network’ set
‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74
Naomi Campbell pays heartfelt tribute to late Vogue editor André Leon Talley

Naomi Campbell pays heartfelt tribute to late Vogue editor André Leon Talley
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find themselves in crypto currency scam

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find themselves in crypto currency scam
Louis Vuitton honours memory of designer Virgil Abloh with his final collection

Louis Vuitton honours memory of designer Virgil Abloh with his final collection
Kendall Jenner is ‘effortlessly’ in love with beau Devin Booker: spills source

Kendall Jenner is ‘effortlessly’ in love with beau Devin Booker: spills source
Here's how Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader managed to keep their romance out of spotlight

Here's how Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader managed to keep their romance out of spotlight

Latest

view all