Kelly Clarkson stuns with heartfelt cover of Sarah McLachlan’s ‘Adia’

American singer Kelly Clarkson left he fans stunned as she delivered an emotional performance on Sarah McLachlan‘s 1997 icon song, Adia.

On Thursday, the American Idol star kicked off the new episode of her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, with a moving cover of McLachlan‘s song.

The singer’s stunning rendition of the audience garnered much praise from her fans and viewers.

Meanwhile, Clarkson had a major legal setback in a bid to get her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded soley to her, back in Dec. 2021.

The singer filed for divorce in June 2020, after nearly seven years of marriage.

Watch Clarkson’s rendition of Adia here.







