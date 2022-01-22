 
Kendall Jenner casts aside cold as she hits snow in tiny top amid romance with Devin Booker

Supermodel Kendall Jenner shunned the cold as she stripped down to a tiny top while enjoying the slopes of Aspen on Friday.

The 26-year-old left fans awe-struck as he shared her sizzling snaps from her loved-filled getaway with friends in Colorado, enjoying chilly ski trip  

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the fashionista, who's in love with Davin Booker, shared her awe-inspiring photos. She wrote in caption: 'Wim Hof said ice baths' - referring probably to the popular Dutch method of benefiting from the extreme cold.

The model left little to the imagination as she sported a minuscule black bikini while striding through the snow, casting aside the cold with a tiny top and long furry boots while on holiday with pals.

Kylie's sister didn't care one bit about the freezing temperatures as she put on daring two-piece steamy outfit to showcase her toned body and fit figure. She also rocked  sunglasses while enjoying her chilly break.

Kendall's snaps set internet on fire as they garnered nearly 11 million likes and massive hearts. Her previous post sparked wedding rumours with her beau Devin Booker as fans spotted gold band.

