Monday Jan 24 2022
Piers Morgan compares Kanye West's girlfriend Julia Fox with Kim Kardashian

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Julia Fox said that she has dated billionaires her entire adult life as she  responded to those who think her relationship with Kanye West is based on “fame,” “clout” and “money.” 

During a latest interview, the actress revealed that dating rich men is no big deal for her; .

The “Uncut Gems” star said, “People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real,” she proclaimed on Friday’s episode of her “Forbidden Fruits” podcast.

She said she is no longer looking for the coverage that inevitably comes with celebrity coupledom.

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” she said, adding that she’s about creating art and “putting things into the world.”

Commenting on her interview British TV personality Piers Morgan tweeted: "Quite something to sound even more mercenary & grasping than a Kardashian."


