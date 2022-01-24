Queen Elizabeth to mark father’s death anniversary for the first time without Prince Philip

British Queen Elizabeth II has returned to Sandringham from Windsor Castle to mark the death anniversary of her father, King George VI.



February 6 marks 70 years since the King passed away at the age of just 56.

This is the first time, Queen will mark the death anniversary of her father without husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April last year.

According to a report by the Mirror UK, it was Prince Philip who informed his wife Elizabeth about the death of her father King George VI when they were holidaying in Kenya at the time.

The Duke told his wife the devastating news by taking her for a walk in the grounds of the lodge they were staying in.

However, Elizabeth’s return to UK was delayed for several hours due to a storm.