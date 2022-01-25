 
world
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
Heavy snowfall: Turkey's Istanbul airport remains shut for second day

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

Ataturk international airport in Istanbul. — AFP/File
Ataturk international airport in Istanbul. — AFP/File  

ISTANBUL: The suspension of flight operations at Turkey's Istanbul Airport was extended on Tuesday due to heavy snowfall, while winter weather snarled transport across the city, home to about 16 million people.

"The suspension of flight operations have been extended until 1000 GMT on Jan 25 due to adverse weather conditions," the Istanbul Airport said on its website.

Turkish authorities declared administrative leave for all public institution personnel on Tuesday to decrease mobility.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter that private vehicles will not be allowed on the roads until 1000 GMT while emergency teams continue to clean the roads.

Footage shared by the governor showed trucks and cars stranded in the snow.

On Monday, Turkey's flag-carrier Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) said it had cancelled all flights from Istanbul Airport as the airport closed operations.

