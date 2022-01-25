Cardi B awarded $1.25 million in defamation lawsuit against YouTuber

Cardi B bagged $1.25 million in damages in defamation lawsuit against a YouTuber who caused ‘emotional distress’ to the rapper.

According to People, the federal jury found that LaTasha Kebe (known as Tasha K) ‘intentionally’ invaded the rapper's privacy.

The verdict was announced on Monday, following a two-week trial during which both sides presented their stances.

The Bodak Yellow hit-maker turned to court in March 2019 to take action against Kebe’s ‘malicious’ comments accusing the I Like It rapper of cheating on her husband and other allegations.

The Grammy-winning rapper also took a stand that the social media personality attempted to ‘destroy’ her career through baseless accusations that first initiated in April 2018.

On January 13, the rapper told the jury that she even considered ending her life amidst claims made by a YouTube channel unWinewithTashaK.

According to Billboard, the A-lister “felt extremely suicidal, and helpless.” TMZ also quoted her, “I felt defeated and depressed and I didn't want to sleep with my husband."

Meanwhile, Kebe denied the rapper’s allegations and filed her own lawsuit which was dismissed in July, reported Rolling Stone.