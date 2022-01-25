 
Tom Holland says his plane scene in 'Uncharted' is hardest stunt

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

Tom Holland says his plane scene in Uncharted is hardest stunt
Tom Holland says his plane scene in 'Uncharted' is hardest stunt

Tom Holland went to great lengths to carry out thrilling action scenes in his upcoming film Uncharted. Talking about the same, the actor admitted that he shot a ‘scary’ scene in the movie.

During his appearance in a ‘behind-the-stunts’ interview, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star shared an insight into a stunning action cut, teased in the official trailer of the movie.

“With Uncharted, I was shooting stunts that are far bigger than anything I've done before," shared Holland.

"The sequence when we're flying out the back of the plane on the boxes, I mean, we must have shot that for five weeks, “ he continued explaining.

“Almost every day, at times, I'd be like 100 feet in the air, attached to a box that is spinning, and then I would basically hang on until it would throw me off. And it was really scary, but I think that level of fear just makes that scene that much more authentic. It's the hardest action sequence I've ever made," he added.

The movie, inspired by a video game, is slated to hit theatres on February 18. 

