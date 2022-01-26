Cardi B says she 'needs a chat with Meghan Markle' after winning defamation lawsuit

Singing sensation Cardi B is over the moon after winning her defamation court case and wants to share her feelings with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The rapper is feeling empowered after winning the lawsuit and wants chat with Meghan Markle who has experienced her own legal battle.



The WAP rapper was awarded almost $3million in damages after being subjected to a ‘malicious campaign’ of defamation by YouTuber Tasha K.

The blogger – real name Latasha Kebe – was found to have published a series of ‘slanderous and defamatory’ statements about Cardi.

After her legal victory, Cardi B cryptically tweeted: ‘I need a chat with Megan Markle.’ No further explanation was provided but it appears the Grammy winning rapper wnats to express her feelings with the Duchess.

On Monday, a jury in the state of Georgia found YouTuber Kebe was liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and for causing Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, emotional distress. She was ordered to pay the hitmaker a total of £927,437.50.



