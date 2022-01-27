 
health
Thursday Jan 27 2022
By
Reuters

Omicron-specific booster: Moderna starts clinical trials

By
Reuters

Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Moderna starts trial for Omicron-specific booster shot. Photo: stock/file
Moderna starts trial for Omicron-specific booster shot. Photo: stock/file

  • Moderna Inc starts mid-stage study for .testing Omicron-specific booster.
  • Third shot of Moderna original coronavirus vaccine increase neutralizing antibodies, claims the company.
  • Moderna rival company Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) launched a similar Omicron-specific booster trial on Tuesday.

Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Wednesday it had started a mid-stage study, testing a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine specifically designed to target the Omicron coronavirus variant, a day after rival Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) launched a similar trial.

Related items

The company said while a third shot of its original coronavirus vaccine increased neutralizing antibodies against the variant at the lower dose, their levels declined six months after the booster dose was administered.

However, neutralizing antibodies remained detectable in all participants, Moderna said.

While studies have indicated that Omicron results in a less severe COVID-19 than seen during previous waves, the variant has quickly become dominant in many parts of the world, driving up infections and straining healthcare systems.

The variant currently accounts for 99.9% of the COVID-19 cases in the Unites States.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech started a clinical trial on Tuesday to test a new version of their vaccine specifically tailored to the Omicron variant. read more

Moderna said it would study its Omicron-specific booster in adults aged 18 years and older.

It would test the booster in individuals who received only the two-dose primary series of Moderna's original vaccine, mRNA-1273, and also in those who received the primary series and a booster dose of the same vaccine, the company said.

Moderna plans to enroll about 300 participants in each of the two groups in the study.

Three studies, led by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have shown that a third dose of an mRNA vaccine, such as those from Pfizer and Moderna, is key to fighting the Omicron variant. read more

Some countries have already started offering additional booster doses, but a recent study from Israel showed that while a fourth dose of an mRNA vaccine boosted antibodies, the level was not high enough to prevent an Omicron infection.

More From Health:

Active COVID-19 cases exceed 90,000 mark in Pakistan

Active COVID-19 cases exceed 90,000 mark in Pakistan
COVID-19 updates: After Karachi, Peshawar with second-highest positivity rate

COVID-19 updates: After Karachi, Peshawar with second-highest positivity rate

Seven days on, COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan still higher than 10%

Seven days on, COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan still higher than 10%
Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Do not assume COVID pandemic reaching 'end game', warns WHO

Do not assume COVID pandemic reaching 'end game', warns WHO
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate over 10% for sixth consecutive day

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate over 10% for sixth consecutive day
Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots in Peshawar

Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots in Peshawar

COVID-19 situation continues to worsen in Pakistan amid fifth wave

COVID-19 situation continues to worsen in Pakistan amid fifth wave
Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions

Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
COVID-19 numbers continue to climb fast in Pakistan during Omicron surge

COVID-19 numbers continue to climb fast in Pakistan during Omicron surge
US studies highlight the need for COVID boosters to fight Omicron

US studies highlight the need for COVID boosters to fight Omicron

Latest

view all