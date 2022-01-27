 
Meghan Markle YouTube haters to only rest after her 'endgame', divorce: Report

Meghan Markle hate campaign on the internet has unveiled alarming results about the future of the Duchess of Sussex.

Bot Sentinel founder Christopher Bouzy reveals that his data analytics site has raised curtains on astonishing numbers, reporting that the former actress is being “actively targeted” by three anti-Meghan YouTube channels, assimilating a total of 497 million views.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Bouzy revealed that he fears the hate campaign will only stop once they're able to immensely cause physical and emotional loss to Meghan Markle.

He said: “There is no doubt about what these people are doing, when you look at these tweets and constantly see people attacking her, what’s the end game?

“If she has already left the UK, she and Harry don’t have any royal duties or anything so why are they still attacking her.

“I believe that the end game is they want to see something happen to her, they want to see that it boils over so that she hurts herself or maybe someone hurts her or the marriage goes bust.”

Bot Senitel report noted: "It's our opinion that several of the most well-known and active hate accounts were actively targeting journalists and royal commentators to boost their visibility and amplify their hate campaign; in some cases, they were successful."

Meghan Markle has undoubtedly made enemies when she along with husband Prince Harry decided to back down as senior royals in the UK. The couple later left to permanently move to LA with son Archie.

