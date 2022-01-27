Khalistan flag installed on Gandhi Statue in Washington

— Photo by author

Pro-Khalistan Sikhs also burn copy of Indian Constitution and flag in London.

Khalistan activists disrupt India’s Republic Day celebrations across continents.

Khalistan flag unfurled at Gandhi statute outside Indian Embassy in Washington.

LONDON/WASHINGTON: Pro-Khalistan Sikhs installed the “Khalistan” flag on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington and burnt a copy of the Indian Constitution and flag in London outside the Indian High Commission.

In a daring counter move against India’s campaign to get the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) banned in the USA, Canada, UK and Germany, Khalistan Referendum activists disrupted India’s Republic Day celebrations across continents resulting in shut down of Indian Embassies in Washington DC, Toronto, Vancouver, London, and Frankfurt.

Leading pro-Khalistan figures Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Hardeep Nijjar, Paramjeet Singh Pamma, and Jaswinder Multani, along with hundreds of Sikh, activists converged at heavily guarded Indian Embassies and burnt Indian Tiranga with a message that campaign for Khalistan Referendum will continue parallel to 2022 Punjab Assembly election.

Khalistan flag was unfurled at Gandhi statute and Tiranga was burnt outside Indian Embassy in Washington DC amidst a heavy presence of US Secret Service, US Diplomatic Security Services, and DC Metro Police who were guarding the Embassy at the request of Taranjit Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the US.

At the London Indian High Commission, nearly a hundred Sikh activists gathered and held a protest for two hours to condemn India’s official celebrations and to register their protest against India.

— Photo by author

“This is Sikhs vs Hind war. SFJ is using the most potent weapon of the century — ballot — to liberate Punjab from Indian occupation”, stated SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun who led the burning of the Indian Tricolor in Washington, DC.

Multani, on whom India’s NIA has recently put Rupees 10 lakh bounty, raised the Khalistan flag in front of the Indian Embassy in Frankfurt stating that he “will continue working for the secession of Punjab from India through Khalistan Referendum”.

In Vancouver, Nijjar wanted by NIA on multiple terror charges, raised 80 feet high Khalistan flag towering above Tricolor at Indian Embassy.

Pamma took part in the protest in London where the Indian flag was burnt.