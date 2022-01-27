Victoria Beckham reacts to David's post about daughter Harper's new 'crush'

Legendary footballer David Beckham caused quite a stir on social media Wednesday by revealing that his 10-year-old daughter Harper has a new crush.



Beckham shared a black-and-white photo, showing him looking furious while rocking a pair of sunglasses. Expressing his annoyance, David teased: "Roses are red, Harper seven mentions she has a crush & this is daddy's face but it's ok she said 'Daddy you are my only Valentine."

After receiving a flurry of comments, his wife Victoria Beckham was quick to "like" his Instagram post. Harper's older brothers Brooklyn and Romeo also followed suit.



Victoria and Beckham's fans loved the hilarious post, with one teasing: "Fuming," and a friend added: "Hahahahahaha!!!!!" David then added a weary face emoji.

Victoria and David Beckham are proud parents of four; Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, as well as daughter Harper Seven, ten. The celebrity couple spend the most of their time with their children.