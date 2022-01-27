Messenger to get new 'Snapchat-style screenshot' update

— Screenshot via WABetaInfo.

Users can also send GIFs, reactions, stickers, and long-press to reply or forward messages in the end-to-end encrypted chats.

To ensure more safety, the encrypted chats support a verified badge for people to identify authentic and genuine accounts.

It hasn't been revealed when will the new update be released.

Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced a new feature for Facebook’s end-to-end encrypted Messenger chat that will send user notifications if someone takes a screenshot of a disappearing message.

According to WABetainfo.com on Twitter, Zuckerberg has finally decided to introduce this feature in the Messenger chats.

The post also suggests that this update might be introduced to WhatsApp as it also has a feature of disappearing messages.

— Thumbnail image: AFP/File