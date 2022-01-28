Khloe Kardashian gets back at Tristan Thompson with wise words on 'betrayal'

Khloe Kardashian garners support from Scott Disick and best friend Khadijah

Khloe Kardashian is seemingly throwing shade at ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson for his infidelity.

The 37-year-old turned to her Instagram on Thursday to share a series of photos from in a body-hugging beige outfit. Khloe was first spotted wearing the item during her shopping spree with sister Kendall Jenner.

"Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies," captioned Khloe while flaunting her famous curves for the camera.



The mother-of-one posted the caption right after her ex-boyfriend and father of babygirl True, Tristan Thompson, was spotted with a mystery woman in Milwaukee. Earlier, the 30-year-old NBA player also landed in trouble for fathering Maralee Nichols' son while still dating Kardashian.

Khloe's close circle was quick to hype the star up, praising her new set of snaps.

"You ain’t never lie!" wrote Scott Disick, who earlier dated Khloe's sister Kourtney.



"Facts," added another friend while best friend Khadija wrote: "MAKE EM ALL SORRY."