WhatsApp to roll out redesigned media picker soon

A 3D printed WhatsApp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. Photo: Reuters

WhatsApp is always working to roll out new features to make a user's experience even better and more convenient. This time, the feature the company is working to improve is the media picker to send photos on a WhatsApp chat, WABetaInfo has reported.

The future update is basically a "redesigned media picker" which will tweak the process of sharing multiple media to WhatsApp contacts or status.



The redesigned media picker will feature up to two tabs, making it easier and specific for users to find the media they want to share, as can be seen in the screengrab provided by the WhatsApp news tracker.

Recents

All recent photos, videos, GIFs from users' gallery are shown in this tab.

Gallery

All other photos, videos, GIFs in users' gallery are available in this tab.

However, the users wouldn't be able to use the new media picker when they go for sharing the media from a chat, as done usually, but only while taking a photo from the in-app camera.

The feature will be made available to the users in a future version update.