 
Sci-Tech
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp to roll out redesigned media picker soon

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 28, 2022

A 3D printed WhatsApp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A 3D printed WhatsApp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. Photo: Reuters

WhatsApp is always working to roll out new features to make a user's experience even better and more convenient. This time, the feature the company is working to improve is the media picker to send photos on a WhatsApp chat, WABetaInfo has reported.

The future update is basically a "redesigned media picker" which will tweak the process of sharing multiple media to WhatsApp contacts or status.

The redesigned media picker will feature up to two tabs, making it easier and specific for users to find the media they want to share, as can be seen in the screengrab provided by the WhatsApp news tracker.

WhatsApp to roll out redesigned media picker soon

Recents

  •  All recent photos, videos, GIFs from users' gallery are shown in this tab.

Gallery

  •  All other photos, videos, GIFs in users' gallery are available in this tab.

However, the users wouldn't be able to use the new media picker when they go for sharing the media from a chat, as done usually, but only while taking a photo from the in-app camera.

The feature will be made available to the users in a future version update.

More From Sci-Tech:

Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science

Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science
WhatsApp update: You may soon be able to delete other people's messages in group chats

WhatsApp update: You may soon be able to delete other people's messages in group chats
Astronomers predict SpaceX space junk will hit the Moon

Astronomers predict SpaceX space junk will hit the Moon
Webb telescope reaches destination, 1 mn miles from Earth: NASA

Webb telescope reaches destination, 1 mn miles from Earth: NASA
Facebook trumpets massive new supercomputer

Facebook trumpets massive new supercomputer
WhatsApp will soon let you move chats from Android to iOS

WhatsApp will soon let you move chats from Android to iOS
Bitcoin loses more than 50% of its value since hitting record high in November

Bitcoin loses more than 50% of its value since hitting record high in November
Facebook critics call for release of India human rights review

Facebook critics call for release of India human rights review
WhatsApp in works to allow iOS message transfer to Android

WhatsApp in works to allow iOS message transfer to Android
Pakistani shoppers to soon enjoy Shariah-compliant 'Buy-Now, Pay-Later' service

Pakistani shoppers to soon enjoy Shariah-compliant 'Buy-Now, Pay-Later' service
WhatsApp web update: You can now pause, play voice notes

WhatsApp web update: You can now pause, play voice notes
Microsoft-Activision deal: Key things to know

Microsoft-Activision deal: Key things to know

Latest

view all