Friday Jan 28 2022
Kanye West’s rep denies reports of rapper recruiting homeless people for fashion week

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Kanye West’s spokesperson clarified that the rapper is not recruiting homeless people to walk in his Yeezy x Skid Row Fashion Week.

The New York Post reported that a Yeezy GAP rep said that the 44-year-old rapper, who now goes as Ye, ‘has a deep and solution-oriented commitment’ to help such people however the news related to their hiring for the upcoming collaborative clothing line is not true.

The spokesperson said such project “is not on our schedule at this time nor are we aware of any product collaboration in development.”

Earlier on Wednesday, reports made rounds that the Praise God rapper joined hands with the fashion show founder David Sabastian to launch street-wear collection.

TMZ reported, West was co-designing new clothing line, inspired by homeless’ lifestyle. The outlet claimed that the collection would launch on February 22.

