 
entertainment
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew playing 'ultimate gamble' in Virginia Giuffre trial

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Prince Andrew playing ultimate gamble in Virginia Giuffre trial

Prince Andrew has sparked concern after he took the dramatic decision to face his accuser in court and willingly be cross-examined over the allegations.

A royal source, while speaking to the Mirror, said that the Duke of York has created the “ultimate gamble” as he will be addressing the sexual assault allegations levied by Virginia Giuffre along with his link to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffery Epstein.

"It’s the ultimate gamble. He is putting himself at the mercy of a jury and attempting to distance himself from people like Ghislaine Maxwell, when he is on record discussing their friendship and has known her for decades," the source said. 

“This is certainly a huge shift in mood from previous suggestions that everything was ‘in hand’ and questions will certainly be asked about the wisdom of a bullish counter-attack defence so late in the day.”

More From Entertainment:

'West Side Story’ actors address costar Ansel Elgort's sex assault claims

'West Side Story’ actors address costar Ansel Elgort's sex assault claims
Kanye West’s rep denies reports of rapper recruiting homeless people for fashion week

Kanye West’s rep denies reports of rapper recruiting homeless people for fashion week
Julia Fox defends intense new makeup look: ‘It wasn’t Kanye’

Julia Fox defends intense new makeup look: ‘It wasn’t Kanye’
Dwayne Johnson to represent US athletes in Winter Olympics 2022

Dwayne Johnson to represent US athletes in Winter Olympics 2022
Prince Andrew to put Virginia Giuffre in 'bad light' to 'emotionally' win jury: Report

Prince Andrew to put Virginia Giuffre in 'bad light' to 'emotionally' win jury: Report
Prince William ex-girlfriend who 'shocked' Kate Middleton with her guts

Prince William ex-girlfriend who 'shocked' Kate Middleton with her guts
Julia Fox loses calm during spat with NYC socialite: 'Talk to my stylist'

Julia Fox loses calm during spat with NYC socialite: 'Talk to my stylist'
Courteney Cox daughter Coco 'cannot wait' to move out: 'She's never home'

Courteney Cox daughter Coco 'cannot wait' to move out: 'She's never home'
BTS bag nominations in 3 categories for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

BTS bag nominations in 3 categories for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom wants to ‘bump into’ her on TV show

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom wants to ‘bump into’ her on TV show
Bob Saget's daughter Lara remembers late TV legend in an emotional tribute

Bob Saget's daughter Lara remembers late TV legend in an emotional tribute
G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are back together after almost one year of split?

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are back together after almost one year of split?

Latest

view all