Photos: Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Dubai for pregnant ladylove Georgina Rodriguez

Saturday Jan 29 2022
Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo is going all out to cherish his beloved girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

The Buenos Aires model, who turned 28 this week, was flown to Burj Khalifa, Dubai, on her birthday by the famous footballer, where footage of her pictures and videos was projected.

The Manchester United star ensured to promote Georgina's Netflix show called I Am Georgina with stills from the project.

"Happy Birthday Gio," read the projections joined by fireworks.

In the caption, Ronaldo wrote in Portuguese, "Muitos parabéns meu amor (huge congratulations my love)."

Georgina too, shared family pictures including their kids on her Instagram.

